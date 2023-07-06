PHOENIX– Arizona Gynecology Associates on Wednesday announced the renovation of a former Banner urgent care facility in Mesa.

The building, located at Gilbert and Brown roads, took over a year to locate, but with this expansion, the women’s health leader’s Mesa office footprint will triple.

The renovation includes “modernizing the exterior with new paint, signage, landscaping and parking lot. AZGYN will also upgrade the building’s lobby, restrooms, exam rooms and workspaces,” according to a press release.

Mammography, ultrasounds and interventional radiology services will be offered at the AZGYN.

The renovations are expected to be completed by December.

This year AZGYN was ranked No. 1 in Women’s Health provider by Ranking Arizona. For more information, visit www.azgyn.com.