Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man charged for firing 100 rounds in air during Fourth of July celebrations in Glendale

Jul 5, 2023, 4:00 PM

Conrad Washinton...

Conrad Washington, 29, is accused of firing 100 rounds in the air during Fourth of July celebrations in Glendale, Ariz. (Glendale Police Department.)

(Glendale Police Department.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A man is facing several charges after an incident involving firing a weapon in the air Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the area of West Olive and 59th avenues in Glendale.

The suspect, 29-year-old Conrad Washington, is accused of firing 100 rounds into the air with a rifle during Fourth of July celebrations, according to court documents.

Washington’s charges include endangerment substantial risk of causing physical injury and discharge firearm within city limits. Authorities said he was in violation of Shannon’s Law, enacted in 2000, making it a class six felony to randomly fire a gun within or into the limits of any Arizona municipality.

RELATED STORIES

The law was named after 14-year-old Shannon Smith, who was killed by a stray bullet in June 1999 in Phoenix.

“We want to use this as an example to people to not only not violate Shannon’s Law because again, it is a felony charge that you will be facing but also this is something that we are thankful nobody was hurt,”  Jose Santiago, Glendale Public Saftey and Media Relations Manager said in an interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM. “There was a possibility because of how haphazardly he was firing his weapon not only could he have hurt someone he could’ve potentially killed someone.

Authorities said they were contacted by residents in the area about a man firing shots in the courtyard next to an apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Washington holding a black rifle near the staircase leading to his apartment. He retreated into the apartment and came back out shortly after without a visible weapon, according to court documents.

Officers deployed a drone and they were able to see casings on the ground next to the staircase leading to the apartment and under the balcony. Court documents said the suspect and his brother both exited the apartment at separate times and were both detained.

The suspect denied shooting the firearm and claimed it was someone else. He said he heard shooting and figured it was his time and claimed his intention to commit suicide outside in the courtyard, court documents said.

The court documents stated Washington served in the military but was barred from re-enlistment due to prior arrests during his time in the military.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Tasler contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photo of a green plastic slide with the bottom melted out. Fireworks apparently caused a fire that ...

KTAR.com

Fireworks blamed for fire that melted playground slides at Chandler park

Fireworks are being blamed for a fire that melted slides and did other damage to a Chandler park playground.

16 hours ago

File photo of a person buying an Arizona Lottery ticket from a machine. A ticket for The Pick lotte...

KTAR.com

The Pick lottery ticket sold at East Valley grocery store hits $2.9M jackpot

A ticket for The Pick lottery game sold at a Fry’s in Queen Creek matched all five numbers to hit a $2.9 million jackpot.

16 hours ago

Elephant keeper Leslie Lindholm cools off Indu, an Asian elephant at the Phoenix Zoo, Tuesday, June...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix remains under excessive heat warning at least through Friday

With dangerous conditions persisting, metro Phoenix remains under an excessive heat warning at least through Friday.

16 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall discusses rise, experiences

On this edition of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead spoke with president and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall.

16 hours ago

File photo of Gilbert Fire and Rescue response. Extinguished Fourth of July fireworks ignited an ov...

KTAR.com

Fire ignited by spent Fourth of July fireworks destroys Gilbert house

Spent Fourth of July fireworks ignited an overnight fire that destroyed a Gilbert house, authorities said Wednesday morning.

16 hours ago

(Inciweb Photo)...

KTAR.com

Stockton Hill Fire in northwest Arizona forcing evacuations

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman forced evacuations late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Man charged for firing 100 rounds in air during Fourth of July celebrations in Glendale