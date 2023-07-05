PHOENIX — A man is facing several charges after an incident involving firing a weapon in the air Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the area of West Olive and 59th avenues in Glendale.

The suspect, 29-year-old Conrad Washington, is accused of firing 100 rounds into the air with a rifle during Fourth of July celebrations, according to court documents.

Washington’s charges include endangerment substantial risk of causing physical injury and discharge firearm within city limits. Authorities said he was in violation of Shannon’s Law, enacted in 2000, making it a class six felony to randomly fire a gun within or into the limits of any Arizona municipality.

The law was named after 14-year-old Shannon Smith, who was killed by a stray bullet in June 1999 in Phoenix.

“We want to use this as an example to people to not only not violate Shannon’s Law because again, it is a felony charge that you will be facing but also this is something that we are thankful nobody was hurt,” Jose Santiago, Glendale Public Saftey and Media Relations Manager said in an interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM. “There was a possibility because of how haphazardly he was firing his weapon not only could he have hurt someone he could’ve potentially killed someone.

Authorities said they were contacted by residents in the area about a man firing shots in the courtyard next to an apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Washington holding a black rifle near the staircase leading to his apartment. He retreated into the apartment and came back out shortly after without a visible weapon, according to court documents.

Officers deployed a drone and they were able to see casings on the ground next to the staircase leading to the apartment and under the balcony. Court documents said the suspect and his brother both exited the apartment at separate times and were both detained.

The suspect denied shooting the firearm and claimed it was someone else. He said he heard shooting and figured it was his time and claimed his intention to commit suicide outside in the courtyard, court documents said.

The court documents stated Washington served in the military but was barred from re-enlistment due to prior arrests during his time in the military.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Tasler contributed to this report.

