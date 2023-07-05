Close
The Pick lottery ticket sold at East Valley grocery store hits $2.9M jackpot

Jul 5, 2023, 11:48 AM

PHOENIX – An Arizona Lottery player probably saw fireworks when The Pick numbers were announced for Monday night’s drawing.

A ticket sold at the Fry’s Marketplace at Ellsworth and Riggs roads in Queen Creek matched all six numbers – 4, 5, 11, 15, 19 and 35 – to hit the $2.9 million jackpot.

The winner has the option of taking a $1,567,567.60 lump sum or an annual payment of $96,666.67 for 30 years.

Arizona Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Tickets for The Pick cost $1 per entry, with drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of hitting the jackpot for The Pick are 1 in 7,059,052. The game’s top prize resets to $1 million after a win.

