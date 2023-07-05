Close
A fiery plane crash in a South Carolina resort town killed all 5 people on board

Jul 5, 2023, 10:26 AM

Emergency personnel respond to a single-engine plane crash in the area of Barefoot Landing, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Terri Richardson/The Sun News via AP)
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town.

Officials said Sunday’s fiery wreck near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach killed all four passengers and the pilot, initial reports that one person had passed.

Tamara Williard, the chief deputy coroner for Horry County, told the newspaper that one person died shortly after being taken to a regional hospital while the others died at the crash. The office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

The identities of the victims and the cause of the plane’s downfall remain undisclosed. Willard told The Post and Courier that officials are contacting next of kin as “several of these individuals are related and families are from another country.”

