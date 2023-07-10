Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Go down the rabbit hole in pop-up Alice in Wonderland cocktail experience in Phoenix

Jul 10, 2023, 2:00 PM

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience. Woman pouring drink for guests at The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience. The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience. The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience. A group of attendees at The Alice Cocktail Experience.

PHOENIX — A pop-up concept bar where guests can go on a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure is coming to the Valley.

The Alice Cocktail Experience, based on the surreal world of the children’s novel, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” will open on August 10-31 on West Adams Street in Phoenix, but the specific location has not been revealed yet.

The event is described as “the ultimate tea party,” where guests will leave “mesmerized and spellbound,” according to a Hidden Media Network press release.

RELATED STORIES

Attendees can create their own drinks under the “watchful eye” of The Madd Hatter of course.

In addition to drinks, guests can participate n a human-sized chess match, solve riddles, play Ccoquet and expect a lot of surprises.

Most of the sessions are for adults 21 and up, although a few afternoon slots have been designated as “family-friendly” for younger visitors. Tickets to all sessions cost $47 plus fees.

The cost covers 90 minutes inside the experience, two bespoke cocktails and an “Eat Me” sweet treat.

The event is for adults 21 and up and tickets are $47.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Humane Society shelter crisis...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Humane Society on pace to take on 20,000 pets this year

The Arizona Humane Society is set to take on 20,000 pets by the end of this year. The Fourth of July exacerbated the shelter crisis.

17 hours ago

(Arizona Lottery, AP and Getty Images File Photos)...

KTAR.com

3 Arizona Lottery players hit big prizes, including $1M jackpot

Three Arizona Lottery tickets hit big prizes in recent days, including one for a jackpot in the Valley, lottery officials said.

17 hours ago

Arizona's Secretary of State Adrian Fontes...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona Secretary of State’s office subpoenaed in Jan. 6 probe

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes confirmed Friday that his office was subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel.

17 hours ago

A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Forecasted tempera...

Kevin Stone

Excessive heat warning extended again, will be longest ever in metro Phoenix

As metro Phoenix's unrelenting heat wave continues, the Valley's ongoing excessive heat warning has been extended to a record length.

17 hours ago

The city of Phoenix, Arizona, will go to court Monday, July 10, 2023, to prove it has met a deadlin...

Associated Press

Phoenix heads to court for Zone homeless encampment lawsuit

The city of Phoenix will go to court Monday to prove it has met a deadline to clear a large homeless encampment.

17 hours ago

fire in the mountains near Globe...

KTAR.com

US 60 north of Globe reopens after dayslong closure due to Flying V Fire

The U.S. 60 between Globe and Show Low has reopened following a dayslong closure due to the Flying V Fire, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Go down the rabbit hole in pop-up Alice in Wonderland cocktail experience in Phoenix