PHOENIX — A pop-up concept bar where guests can go on a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure is coming to the Valley.

The Alice Cocktail Experience, based on the surreal world of the children’s novel, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” will open on August 10-31 on West Adams Street in Phoenix, but the specific location has not been revealed yet.

The event is described as “the ultimate tea party,” where guests will leave “mesmerized and spellbound,” according to a Hidden Media Network press release.

Attendees can create their own drinks under the “watchful eye” of The Madd Hatter of course.

In addition to drinks, guests can participate n a human-sized chess match, solve riddles, play Ccoquet and expect a lot of surprises.

Most of the sessions are for adults 21 and up, although a few afternoon slots have been designated as “family-friendly” for younger visitors. Tickets to all sessions cost $47 plus fees.

The cost covers 90 minutes inside the experience, two bespoke cocktails and an “Eat Me” sweet treat.

