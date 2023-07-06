Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Grass Clippings to renovate Tempe Rolling Hills Golf Course, to add night play

Jul 6, 2023

(Rolling Hills Golf Course)...

(Rolling Hills Golf Course)

(Rolling Hills Golf Course)

PHOENIX — Grass Clippings announced its $15 million renovation plan for Tempe Rolling Hills Golf Course.

The project is said to last a year-and-a-half in order to transform the property. The company is “adding full-course lighting for night play, a lighted practice range, an activity lawn and video display, a hilltop bar, a patio bar and clubhouse, and an entertainment venue,” according to the press release.

In addition to the lighting, there will be a new state-of-the-art irrigation system put in to improve turf quality and new tee boxes. With the new lighting installed the course will stay open until midnight.

The course is scheduled to be available for play in 2024.

Grass Clippings seeks innovation and is dedicated to growing the game of golf. The company has its own golf apparel line and retail shop.

In 2022, the company outgrew its original venue, which led to the need for expansion. In March, the Tempe City Council approved Grass Clippings’ plans to expand.

For more information on Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills, visit www.grassclippings.com.

