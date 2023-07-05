Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rip currents prompted 200 rescues in Virginia and North Carolina over the July Fourth weekend

Jul 5, 2023, 9:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Strong rip currents prompted lifeguards to pull about 200 swimmers from the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia and North Carolina over the holiday weekend.

Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, told The Virginian-Pilot that the city’s more than 180 rescues were high even for a holiday weekend.

Gill said that three of the rescued swimmers were taken to hospitals for treatment after appearing to have inhaled water.

Virginia Beach lifeguards had been flying red flags to warn of dangerous rip currents. But it was difficult to keep people out of the water given the hot weather, Gill said.

“It’s hot and people want to get in the water and need to get in the water,” he said. “And we understand that.”

On North Carolina’s Hatteras Island, authorities reported 21 rescues over the weekend, the Pilot reported.

The rescues in Virginia and North Carolina follow at least 10 deaths last month that authorities attributed to rip currents along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama and Florida.

Rip currents typically cause more than 100 deaths a year, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. So far this year, the National Weather Service reports on its website that 57 people have died in the U.S. from rip currents through July 1.

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing away from the beach and often extending through the breaker zone where waves form. They can emerge regardless of surface weather, and can quickly sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea.

“A rip current, basically, is water likes to go downhill. When breaking waves hit the shore, they get pushed up the beach,” said Daniel Noah, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Ruskin, Florida. “It’s trying to find the easiest way to get back into the water. And it finds these rip current channels and it can rapidly move back into the Gulf or the ocean.”

“The movement of water has a lot of force,” he added. “It’s dangerous for kids, it’s dangerous for adults, it’s dangerous for vehicles.”

The Virginian-Pilot previously reported that the odds of drowning are far less when someone is swimming near a lifeguard.

“Swim near a stand, wear a life jacket if you aren’t a good swimmer, learn how to spot a rip area,” Gill told the newspaper in 2019.

United States News

FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph confers with his attorneys on May 10, ...

Associated Press

Mississippi high court will hear case about appointing judges in majority-Black capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear an appeal Thursday as some Jackson residents try to revive one of the lawsuits challenging the appointment, rather than the election, of some judges in the capital city — and the top justice will not take part in the hearing. Chief Justice Mike Randolph has […]

11 hours ago

Emergency personnel respond to a single-engine plane crash in the area of Barefoot Landing, in Nort...

Associated Press

A fiery plane crash in a South Carolina resort town killed all 5 people on board

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town. Officials said Sunday’s fiery wreck near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach killed all four passengers and the pilot, initial reports that one person had passed. Tamara Williard, the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in fatal shooting of Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested after trying to flee in patrol car

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia was shot and killed Wednesday and the suspect tried to flee in the deputy’s patrol car, authorities said. “A Crisp County sheriff’s deputy met evil as he patrolled the streets of Crisp County,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a video posted on Facebook. The deputy encountered […]

11 hours ago

Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The Whit...

Associated Press

Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House’s West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested positive for cocaine in a laboratory analysis, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Officials who found the powder in a small plastic envelope in the heavily trafficked part […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols ...

Associated Press

City of Memphis, police chief oppose effort to delay lawsuit in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Criminal charges should not delay a lawsuit against former Memphis officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the city and its police chief argued in court filings. Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin III asked a federal judge in June to put on hold the $550 […]

11 hours ago

FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive for the official dedi...

Associated Press

Former New York Mayor de Blasio and wife announce separation, but not divorce

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor’s job. McCray, 68, confirmed the separation in a text to The Associated Press after The New York Times published a […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Rip currents prompted 200 rescues in Virginia and North Carolina over the July Fourth weekend