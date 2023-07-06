PHOENIX — Several Arizona shelters are set to participate in Bissell Pet Foundation’s reduced-fee adoption event that starts Thursday and runs through the end of the month.

Adoption fees will be $50 or less per cat or dog at the participating locations, according to a press release.

Three metro Phoenix shelters will be offering discounted adoption fees — the Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. Eight other Arizona shelters will offer the same discount options through July 31.

“Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment,” founder Cathy Bissell said in a press release.

“This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through Empty the Shelters and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

The event, which occurs quarterly, has helped house nearly 160,000 pets since its creation in 2016.

All pets come spayed/neutered and with full vaccinations.

More than 335 shelters in 44 states will participate in the event, which is a partnership with MetLife Pet Insurance.

“An essential part of MetLife Pet Insurance’s mission is helping pets find and stay in a home that is right for them, and we are dedicated to giving pet parents the confidence they need to help their pet live a happy and healthy life,” Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance, said in the release.

“We are excited to work with the Bissell Pet Foundation on their Empty the Shelters event and support their efforts to give every pet their best life by providing guidance to navigate lifelong pet health and wellness.”

