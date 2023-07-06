Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Several Arizona shelters participating in reduced-fee pet adoption event

Jul 6, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:50 am

dog and cat posing in front of blue background, ready to be adopted...

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Humane Society)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Humane Society)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Several Arizona shelters are set to participate in Bissell Pet Foundation’s reduced-fee adoption event that starts Thursday and runs through the end of the month.

Adoption fees will be $50 or less per cat or dog at the participating locations, according to a press release.

Three metro Phoenix shelters will be offering discounted adoption fees — the Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. Eight other Arizona shelters will offer the same discount options through July 31.

“Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment,” founder Cathy Bissell said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through Empty the Shelters and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

The event, which occurs quarterly, has helped house nearly 160,000 pets since its creation in 2016.

All pets come spayed/neutered and with full vaccinations.

More than 335 shelters in 44 states will participate in the event, which is a partnership with MetLife Pet Insurance.

“An essential part of MetLife Pet Insurance’s mission is helping pets find and stay in a home that is right for them, and we are dedicated to giving pet parents the confidence they need to help their pet live a happy and healthy life,” Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance, said in the release.

“We are excited to work with the Bissell Pet Foundation on their Empty the Shelters event and support their efforts to give every pet their best life by providing guidance to navigate lifelong pet health and wellness.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

cop cars sitting in neighborhood...

SuElen Rivera

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after 1 pedestrian dead, 2 injured in Phoenix

A woman was arrested on DUI charges after a pedestrian was killed and two others were injured Wednesday night in Phoenix, authorities said. 

9 hours ago

More than 50 miles of U.S. 60 north of Globe, Arizona, was closed because of the Flying V Fire....

KTAR.com

Fire forces closure on long stretch of highway between Globe, Show Low

More than 50 miles of highway in eastern Arizona remained closed Thursday morning because of wildfire activity.

9 hours ago

gray kitten...

KTAR.com

Kitten found stuck in car engine in Phoenix recovers, will soon be up for adoption

An injured kitten, who was found stuck in a car engine last month, has made a full recovery, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

9 hours ago

FILE - Dennis Willard, of Bellevue, Wash., carries a sign that reads "Where Is She" as he marches i...

Brandon Gray

DOJ launches program to help missing and murdered indigenous persons crisis

The Department of Justice announced it created a program designated for missing or murdered indigenous people.

9 hours ago

(Rolling Hills Golf Course)...

Delaney Penn

Grass Clippings to renovate Tempe Rolling Hills Golf Course, to add night play

Grass Clippings announced its $15 million renovation plan for Tempe Rolling Hills Golf Course.

9 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police investigating shooting that killed 21-year-old woman

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot earlier this week in Phoenix, authorities said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Several Arizona shelters participating in reduced-fee pet adoption event