1 killed, 3 hurt in crash of small plane shortly after takeoff in Southern California

Jul 4, 2023, 4:37 PM

This aerial image from video courtesy of KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a single-engine Cessna 172 that crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta, Calif., on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. One person was killed and three injured after the plane struck the side of a building and crashed near French Valley Airport in Riverside County, authorities said. (Courtesy of KTLA-TV Channel 5 via AP)
MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and three others were injured when a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in Southern California, authorities said.

The Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashed shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 2:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Televised news footage showed the small plane upside down in a business parking lot.

One person died at the scene about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Three others were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries, the fire department said on Twitter.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

