Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island beaches

Jul 4, 2023, 4:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks off the shores of Long Island on Tuesday, a day after two others reported being attacked while enjoying the water at popular New York beaches.

At least one beach delayed opening to holiday revelers Tuesday, after officials said drones spotted some 50 sand sharks that morning near a popular beach park. When the beach reopened, swimmers were advised to stay close to shore.

“We want to make sure swimmers are safe,” Long Island State Parks Regional Director George Gorman told Newsday.

The beach was closed once more after a possible shark sighting, but officials determined it was a dolphin.

After a spate of attacks last year, state parks officials have increased patrols and deployed more drones to scout the waters for possible danger.

“We did have a season last year where we had six swimmers bitten from sharks, so this has turned into a bit of a concern,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told WABC.

Tuesday’s incidents happened about 60 miles (95 kilometers) apart, including one off Fire Island Pines — not far from another attack the day before when a 15-year-old reported being bitten on one of his feet by a shark while surfing.

Earlier Monday, another 15-year-old girl was treated for an apparent shark bite to a leg.

“She didn’t see what bit her, the lifeguards didn’t know what bit her, the drone operator checked the area, we didn’t see,” Gorman said. “So we can’t definitively say what bit her.”

Tuesday’s shark encounters both occurred just before 2 p.m.

A 47-year-old man was in chest-deep water off Quogue Village Beach in the Hamptons when he felt an apparent bite to his right knee, Quogue police said. He told authorities that he did not see a shark.

As a precaution, Quogue police advised swimmers to stay out of the water until officials could assess the risks.

Soon after, miles (kilometers) away, a 49-year-old man reported having a hand bitten while swimming near Fire Island Pines Beach.

Despite the attacks, holiday revelers remained on the beach.

“That’s nature and maybe we are taking over their domain and they don’t like it,” 90-year-old Diana Fratello told WCBS.

United States News

(Photo by ANDY NEWMAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY NEWMAN/AFP via Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Iowa man wins Fourth of July Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Florida Keys

Key lime pie comes from the Sunshine State. But a native didn't win this year's key lime pie eating contest in Key West. An Iowa worker did.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas in 48-hour period, official says

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — An infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the holiday weekend, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Marine Unit on Saturday recovered four people from the river, including a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year, with members of three of the victims’ families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the family of Kaylee […]

16 hours ago

Biden highway official Shailen Bhatt to visit Grand Canyon...

Serena O'Sullivan

Biden highway official to visit Grand Canyon with funding news this week

A top Biden highway official is set to visit the Grand Canyon to announce an upcoming investment in the state on Thursday.

16 hours ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory spe...

Associated Press

Injunction blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’

A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana granted the injunction in response to a […]

16 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island beaches