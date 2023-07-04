Close
Driver shootout kills 20-year-old bystander in west Phoenix

Jul 4, 2023, 3:46 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Instead of shooting off fireworks this Tuesday, two west Phoenix drivers exchanged gunshots at around 1 p.m., police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call in the area near 60th Lane and Virginia Avenue early Tuesday afternoon. They found bullet casings in the area, but no victims — or perpetrators.

Later, a caller reported a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene of the crime and discovered that two drivers had shot at each other before driving off. A stray bullet struck 20-year-old Malik Hillman.

Although witnesses brought Hillman to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

“Currently, no suspects are in custody,” according to a news release.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information that can help can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness to report anonymously.

This is an ongoing story.

