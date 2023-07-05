Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 Arizona men in drug trafficking organization plead guilty to narcotics charges

Jul 5, 2023, 4:25 AM

NOGALES, AZ - JULY 22: The U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen at sunset in Nogales, Arizona. (Photo ...

NOGALES, AZ - JULY 22: The U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen at sunset in Nogales, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three Arizona men of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization (DTO) pleaded guilty to importing and distributing narcotics, authorities said.

Angel Adan Valenzuela, 25, and Refugio Veronica Quintero Moreno, 46, of Rio Rico, as well as Benjamin Soto Jr., 47, of Nogales, routinely transported narcotics from Mexico through Nogales from January 2020 – April 2022 and would ship them throughout the United States, according to a press release.

The men would move the drugs to a facility in Nogales before preparing them for shipment.

Soto and Quintero Moreno worked at a commercial shipping company in Nogales and commonly accepted narcotics-laden packages from couriers without requesting identification or payment and mailed the packages fraudulently by using existing business accounts, according to the release.

RELATED STORIES

Valenzuela paid the two men on behalf of the DTO in weekly payments.

From September-November 2021, agents intercepted 21 packages resulting in the seizure of more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, 20 kilograms of cocaine, seven kilograms of fentanyl and four kilograms of heroin, authorities said.

The three men pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging each with conspiring to import five kilograms or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and conspiring to distribute those amounts of those substances.

Each man faces a minimum of 10 year sentence for each count.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Gilbert homebuilder was the winning bidder in a state land auction on June 28 at the Arizona Stat...

KTAR.com

Gilbert builder wins state land auction with plans to build more than 400 homes

Blandford Homes was the successful bidder Wednesday for 115 acres in an Arizona State Land Department auction.

4 hours ago

Two city officials pose with rescued baby raccoon...

Serena O'Sullivan

Prescott baby raccoon finds a new home after invading a woman’s backyard

Prescott police officers rescued a baby raccoon who was in a resident's backyard. He can't go back into the wild, so he's in a shelter now.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Andres Cano)...

Associated Press

House Minority Leader Andrés Cano resigns from Arizona Legislature to complete graduate studies

House Minority Leader Andrés Cano formally submitted his resignation from the Arizona Legislature on Tuesday with plans to complete graduate studies.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Driver shootout kills 20-year-old bystander in west Phoenix

A 1 p.m. driver shootout in west Phoenix struck a 20-year-old bystander with a stray bullet. He later died of his injuries.

1 day ago

Stray bullet kills Yuma woman suspects arrested...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police arrest two suspects after stray bullet killed woman inside her Yuma residence

Yuma authorities arrested two people they believe are connected to a stray bullet killing a Yuma woman in her residence on Sunday night.

1 day ago

...

Sponsored Content by Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

3 Arizona men in drug trafficking organization plead guilty to narcotics charges