PHOENIX — A top Biden highway official is set to visit Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday to announce a big change coming to the Copper State.

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt is traveling as part of the Biden administration’s Investing in America tour, a countrywide campaign that gives leaders the chance to showcase the administration’s accomplishments.

He’s set to announce a grant award that will make the park safer. The same grant will also make transportation in the park more reliable, according to an official news release.

“The grant funding is made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, an integral part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure,” the release said.

Bhatt will speak at the Grand Canyon South Rim at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Shuttle bus service will take visitors to the event, which will also host officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of the Interior and Grand Canyon National Park.

Bhatt won’t be the only Biden official to visit the Grand Canyon State. Vice President Kamala Harris will also visit Arizona on Thursday.

Harris will show up at Phoenix and the Gila River Indian community to show off how the Biden Administration has been investing in Arizona.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.