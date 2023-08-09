PHOENIX — A Silver Alert issued over a month ago for a missing Phoenix man was canceled Wednesday after the subject was found safe, authorities said.

The alert for Gilbert Christopher Medina, 63, was activated July 3. He was last seen two days earlier near Broadway Road and 35th Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that Medina was located safe, but the agency didn’t provided details about how or where he was found.

Medina was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white muscle shirt, black shoes, white socks and silver glasses before he went missing. He was driving a GMC SUV with an Arizona disability license plate.

Medina has a medical condition that can cause him to get lost and easily confused, DPS said.

