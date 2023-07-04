Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in south Phoenix

Jul 3, 2023, 9:20 PM

Gilbert Christopher Medina...

Gilbert Christopher Medina, 63, was last seen Saturday July 1, 2023 in South Phoenix near West Broadway Road and South 35th Avenue. (Phoenix Police Department.)

(Phoenix Police Department.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man suffering from a medical condition that can cause him to get lost and easily confused, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Gilbert Christopher Medina was last seen Saturday in the area of West Broadway Road and South 35th Avenue, authorities said.

Medina is a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white muscle shirt, black shoes, white socks and silver glasses.

Medina was driving a 2013 black GMC Terrain with an Arizona Disability License Plate LNZ87.

2013 GMC Terrain

A Silver Alert was issued for a Gilbert man last seen driving a 2013 Black GMC Terrain. (Phoenix Police Department.)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.

