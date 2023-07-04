Close
Police investigating 3 incidents in Gila Bend

Jul 3, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm

PHOENIX — Police are investigating three incidents that appear to be related in Gila Bend, according to the Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call for a possible shooting around 1 p.m. in the area after a person arrived at a fire station with a possible gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Monica Bretado.

Detectives are also investigating a scene at a home at Paloma and Interstate 8 where a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person in the area of Interstate 8 was transported to the hospital due to a taser deployment and not a gunshot wound as previously reported by authorities.

No other information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

