Hiker dies while on 8-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park

Jul 3, 2023, 4:00 PM

FILE - Tourists look out from the South Rim at the Grand Canyon, May 4, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. In a letter dated Tuesday, May 30, Hobbs told Biden that she’s committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon is a “culturally sacred place stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries.” (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

The victim’s name and hometown weren’t immediately released.

Park officials said a ranger was notified around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a distressed day hiker in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

Authorities said the woman became unconscious and was pronounced dead in a heat-related fatality.

Park officials said the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100 degrees Sunday.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation of the death in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

