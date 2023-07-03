GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

The victim’s name and hometown weren’t immediately released.

Park officials said a ranger was notified around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a distressed day hiker in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

Authorities said the woman became unconscious and was pronounced dead in a heat-related fatality.

Park officials said the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100 degrees Sunday.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation of the death in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

