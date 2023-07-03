PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is under an excessive heat watch as temperatures reach sweltering heights.

The National Weather Service predicts Monday’s highs could soar as far as 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

That means Phoenix’s heat would be just one degree away from the year’s record high of 117 degrees.

Expect dangerously hot conditions. Even if temperatures don’t reach 116 degrees, they’re expected to range from 108 to 115 degrees.

The excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The day’s highs will keep the city warm from around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to weather reports from the NWS.

Staying outside in the heat without proper protection, like fluids, hats, sunscreen and sunglasses, could make people vulnerable to major heat risks.

Overexposure to the sizzling heat can cause medical issues like heat cramps, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

Today will again bring very hot temperatures with most locations seeing afternoon highs between 111-116°F. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Tuesday. Make sure to practice heat safety if heading outdoors! https://t.co/W3o3nAykJ7

#azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/1vsjo9pYFm — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 3, 2023

It looks like the Fourth of July will be equally hot, with an expected high of 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service predicts the oppressive heat will lower slightly on Wednesday, but the high temperatures will return over the weekend.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.