Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

7 injured in turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Australia

Jul 3, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 5:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit severe turbulence, injuring seven people on board.

The plane was carrying 163 passengers and 12 crew members on Thursday when it “encountered unexpected severe turbulence approximately five hours into the flight,” said a statement from the airline.

“The plane just dropped,” passenger Sultan Baskonyali told ABC News. “We weren’t prepared.”

She described one man going upward, hitting his head on the ceiling and dropping back down.

Airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney, the airline said. One passenger and three flight attendants were referred to hospitals for evaluation. The flights attendants have since been released, the airline said Monday, but added that it was waiting to hear from the passenger.

Another passenger, Tara Goodall, told The Associated Press Monday she wasn’t yet ready to discuss the flight because she was still upset and emotional about it.

“I haven’t heard from the airline at all even though both my children who were on the flight sustained minor injuries,” she said in a text message.

They were returning home to Sydney after visiting Hawaii — the first overseas trip for her two sons. It was difficult, she said, “seeing your kids being thrown around the plane cabin” and being unable to make them feel safe.

“Our immediate priority is to continue to care for our passengers and crew affected by this turbulence events, and we thank Sydney airport first responders for their swift assistance,” the airline said.

Last year, severe turbulence injured 25 people on board a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Four passengers and two crew members were seriously hurt. The plane sustained minor damage.

The captain of the Dec. 18 flight from Phoenix to Honolulu told investigators that conditions were smooth with clear skies when a cloud shot up in front of the plane, and that there was no time to change course, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook said at the time that such turbulence is unusual, noting that the airline had not experienced anything like it in recent history. The sign to fasten seat belts was on at the time, though some of the people injured were not wearing them, he said.

It happened about 40 minutes before landing in Honolulu, according to the NTSB report.

United States News

Associated Press

US judge blocks portions of new Florida elections law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked Florida from enforcing part of a new elections law that bans non-citizens from handling or or collecting voter registration forms, saying the state can’t restrict individual rights and gave no proof it was necessary to do so. The ruling also blocks a ban on third-party […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii State Capitol to get metal detectors after lawmakers and aides say they don’t feel safe

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol will have metal detectors installed at three entrances starting July 10, state agencies said Monday. The detectors will be in place at two street-level elevator entrances to the building and at one basement entrance. The building will remain open to the public. The metal detectors are an “added […]

17 hours ago

An American flag hangs from a building overlooking the Chicago River in Chicago Monday, July 3, 202...

Associated Press

Chicago flooding is stark reminder of vulnerability of major cities during extreme weather

Heavy rains that flooded Chicago neighborhoods, rendered freeways impassable and wreaked havoc on NASCAR street races downtown Sunday are serving as stark reminders of urban centers’ vulnerability during extreme weather events. extreme weather causes water and debris to flow into homes, businesses, and underground train systems. After a historic deluge in April in Fort Lauderdale, […]

17 hours ago

Grand Canyon University...

Associated Press

Hiker dies while on 8-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park

A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

17 hours ago

Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, N.D., is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023. The hospital's parent co...

Associated Press

A North Dakota medical waste facility says a human torso was delivered to its site and is suing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Human remains are at the center of tangled litigation involving a major regional health care system and the company contracted to dispose of its medical waste. Monarch Waste Technologies sued Sanford Health and the subsidiary responsible for delivering the health care system’s medical waste, Healthcare Environmental Services, saying the latter “brazenly” […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Then-Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., speaks on Nov. 6, 2018, at a Republican party election nig...

Associated Press

Former sheriff who nabbed ‘Green River Killer’ to run for Washington governor

SEATTLE (AP) — A former sheriff and congressman known for his work that led to the capture of the “Green River Killer” has entered the race to become Washington’s next governor. Former King County Sheriff and U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, 72, filed campaign paperwork with the state Public Disclosure Commission on June 30 to run […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

7 injured in turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Australia