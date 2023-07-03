PHOENIX — A stray bullet killed a Yuma woman on Sunday night, according to police.

An official statement from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to save 31-year-old Christian Galindo.

Officers found her with a gunshot wound at around 12:15 a.m. near Main Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.

They tried to give her medical aid, but she was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been inside her residence when struck by a stray bullet,” the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are still investigating this case. Anyone with helpful information can contact the sheriff’s office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing story.

