Stray bullet kills woman inside her Yuma residence

Jul 3, 2023, 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

Stray bullet kills Yuma woman in her residence...

(City of Yuma photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A stray bullet killed a Yuma woman on Sunday night, according to police.

An official statement from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to save 31-year-old Christian Galindo.

Officers found her with a gunshot wound at around 12:15 a.m. near Main Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.

RELATED STORIES

They tried to give her medical aid, but she was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been inside her residence when struck by a stray bullet,” the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are still investigating this case. Anyone with helpful information can contact the sheriff’s office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing story.

