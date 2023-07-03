Close
Police officer and man are killed as Indiana hospital confrontation leads to gunfire

Jul 3, 2023

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — Police confronted a man at a hospital in southern Indiana early Monday, leading to gunfire that killed an officer and the man, authorities said.

The shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, killed Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn and local man Sean Hubert, 34, state police said.

Officers were involved in an “altercation” with Hubert when shots were fired, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis said at a news conference. He offered few details and declined to take questions from reporters, citing the ongoing investigation.

Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss,” Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. “We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department.”

Lawalin also offered “thoughts and prayers” for Hubert’s family.

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

