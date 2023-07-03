Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Michigan man accused of striking an officer during the US Capitol attack is arrested in Florida

Jul 3, 2023, 7:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of attacking a police officer with a flagpole during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been arrested in Florida, officials said.

Jeremy Rodgers, 28, of Midland, Michigan, faces several felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to court records. He was arrested Friday in Orlando, Florida, and made his initial court appearance there. The case will be prosecuted in District of Columbia federal court.

According to court documents, Rodgers joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over Trump, a Republican, authorities have said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Rodgers carrying a blue flag attached to a wooden flagpole as he approaches a line of law enforcement officers guarding the entrance to the East Rotunda Door. Investigators said Rodgers used his flagpole to strike a U.S. Capitol police officer three times on the helmet and then swung the flagpole twice more in the direction of officers.

Rodgers also used the flagpole to prevent officers from closing the door so that he could enter the building, prosecutors said. Once inside, Rodgers removed railings so the others in the crowd could enter the building, officials said.

Rodgers was part of a crowd that pushed through a police line outside the entrance to the House Chamber, investigators said. After another scuffle with police, Rodgers paraded through the Rotunda waving his flag before finally leaving, officials said.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Rodgers who might speak on his behalf.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, according to officials. More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

United States News

Associated Press

Black bear bites homeowner and attacks his dog; both are recovering

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut homeowner was bitten by a black bear after his dog chased it into the yard and attacked the pet, officials said. Both were recovering Monday, though the bear escaped into the woods. The dog spotted the bear as it was inspecting a bird feeder on a porch Saturday in […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida police chief says an officer fatally shot a man who made a quick move during a traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police after he disobeyed the commands of officers who saw drugs in his car in downtown Orlando early Monday, the police chief said. “The officers were doing a drug investigation, and basically the person— the suspect — made a quick movement to, as to retrieve […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, a...

Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges legacy admissions at Harvard, alleging racial discrimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — A civil rights legal group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University, saying the practice discriminates against students of color by giving an unfair boost to the mostly white children of alumni. It’s the latest effort in a growing push against legacy admissions, the practice of giving admissions priority to the children […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Baltimore block party shooting shatters holiday weekend celebration, leaving 2 dead and 28 wounded

BALTIMORE (AP) — A holiday weekend block party in Baltimore ended tragically after multiple people opened fire, killing two and wounding 30 others, many of them under 18, police said. The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation after police spent hours combing a massive crime scene in the Brooklyn Homes […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Car crashes into a New Hampshire restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured several patrons in a lakeside town in New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, emergency officials said. The vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the car inside the restaurant, the Laconia […]

1 day ago

FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (A...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Markets on Wall Street nudge lower in mild trading ahead of July 4th holiday

Markets tipped lower Monday ahead of a holiday-shortened session with little corporate news or economic data expected until later in the week. Futures for the Dow fell 0.2% and the S&P 500 inched 0.1% lower. U.S. trading will close by 1 p.m. Eastern on Monday and markets are closed for Independence Day holiday. The bond […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Michigan man accused of striking an officer during the US Capitol attack is arrested in Florida