Man dies after crashing into concrete wall in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a wall early Sunday morning at Interstate 17 and Cactus Road in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a car and a concrete wall. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man’s car on fire, according to a Phoenix Police Department press release.

An investigation found the man was driving south on the access road approaching Cactus Road when he collided with the wall.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash, authorities said.

