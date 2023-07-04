Close
Arizona ranks as the country’s 20th most patriotic state

Jul 4, 2023, 6:30 AM

PHOENIX — This Fourth of July, expect sweltering heat, nighttime fireworks displays and tons of American flags. Arizonan patriotism ranks higher than 30 other states, according to a recent state ranking.

Personal finance giant WalletHub ranked Arizona as No. 20 in its list of the most patriotic states in 2023.

Data analysts ranked each state by looking at military engagement and civic engagement. They assigned each state 25 points for military involvement and 75 points for community involvement.

How WalletHub spotted Arizonan patriotism

To gauge the level of military engagement, researchers crunched the numbers to figure out how many Arizonan veterans there were per 1,000 civilian adults, as well as the average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults between 2015 and 2020.

On top of that, WalletHub‘s research team also analyzed how many active-duty military personnel were in the state per 100 thousand civilian adults.

Lastly, they wanted to find out how many civilian adults volunteered for military reserves.

Analyzing Arizona’s civic engagement was a slightly more complicated affair.

To figure out how Arizonan patriotism ranked against other states, data analysts looked at a few different factors, including the volunteer rate, how many adults voted in different elections, volunteer hours and jury participation rates.

This can be one more reason to celebrate. Those looking to set off fireworks can use KTAR News 92.3 FM’s firework safety guide.

Arizona ranks as the country’s 20th most patriotic state