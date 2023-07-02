Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

At least 1 person is dead in a fiery small plane crash in South Carolina beach resort

Jul 2, 2023, 2:10 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


 

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A single-engine plane carrying five people crashed Sunday near a golf course in the South Carolina coastal resort community of North Myrtle Beach, killing at least one person, police and federal officials said.

The Piper PA-32 went down northwest of the city’s Grand Stand Airport shortly after 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that confirmed five people were aboard.

North Myrtle Beach police spokesman Patrick Wilkinson said initially that there was at least one death and one other person taken to a hospital, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reported.

A North Myrtle Beach police dispatcher, contacted by The Associated Press, said she had no further information later Sunday and that no spokesperson was immediately available to provide further updates on the dead or injured.

The newspaper reported the plane went down in a fiery crash near a golf course in an area called Barefoot Landing, prompting police, fire and other emergency vehicles to rush to the site.

The paper quoted a visitor to the area, Iris Gaines, as saying she spotted the plane flying “sort of crazy like” with one of its wings higher than the other just before the crash. “It was so close over this condo,” she told the newspaper.

Wilkinson said the aircraft was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived, and the paper reported some trees appeared to be down along a road near the crash site.

The FAA said in a statement said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation into the crash. The FAA had no other information on where the plane departed from or where it was headed.

 

United States News

Family members follow the casket from the church following the celebration of life and legacy rap a...

Associated Press

Friends and family gather for the funeral of Houston rapper Big Pokey

Family and friends gathered at the funeral over the weekend for Houston rapper Big Pokey, a member of the pioneering group Screwed Up Click.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday

Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday.

15 hours ago

Customs and border patrol facility...

Associated Press

The Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for all migrant screenings. Most don’t have it

The Biden administration prepared to launch speedy asylum screenings at Border Patrol holding facilities this spring.

15 hours ago

Striking hotel workers rally outside the Intercontinental Hotel after walking off their job early S...

Associated Press

Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California are on strike, demanding better pay and benefits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California walked off the job on Sunday, demanding higher pay and better benefits in what the union is calling the largest strike in its history. Cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front desk agents at hotels were picketing outside major hotels in Los Angeles […]

15 hours ago

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware drives during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Serie...

Associated Press

Heavy rains flood Chicago roads, NASCAR ends downtown street race and names winner

CHICAGO (AP) — Heavy rains flooded Chicago streets Sunday, trapping cars and forcing NASCAR officials to cancel the last half of an Xfinity Series race set to run through the city’s downtown. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for multiple counties in the Chicago area, saying up to 6 inches of rain […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois businessman convicted of price-gouging N95 masks during early weeks of pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois businessman has been convicted of price-gouging in connection with the sale of N95 masks during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Krikor Topouzian, 62, of Winnetka, was convicted Thursday in federal court in Chicago following a bench trial, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He could face up to a year […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

At least 1 person is dead in a fiery small plane crash in South Carolina beach resort