PHOENIX — A man died in his car after being shot on Sunday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Officers arrived on the scene near 19th and Northern avenues at around 12:45 a.m.

“They found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle,” Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower told KTAR News 92.3 FM. Police pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to police, the suspect stayed close to the scene.

“Officers learned that the suspect was seen running into an apartment in the complex,” Bower said.

The suspect complied with officers’ demands to exit the apartment.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim or suspect, but the alleged shooter was taken into custody without further incident.

“It’s not clear what led up to the shooting,” Bower said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

