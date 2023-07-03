PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Gaming announced Friday it will start accepting applications for event wagering licenses.

Beginning in August, ADG will accept applications for one event wagering license reserved for Arizona tribes and two event wagering licenses reserved for Arizona sports franchises, according to a press release.

The application window is from August 1-15 and applicants must submit their applications within that timeframe to be considered for a license. Qualification determination will be announced to selected applicants on August 29, according to ADG.

ADG said it will publish updated application forms and guidelines on its website on July 14.

The department will also host an informational webinar on July 17 for prospective applicants. The webinar will cover key aspects of the application process, provide clarification and address queries from potential applicants.

