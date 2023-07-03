Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Department of Gaming to open applications for event wagering licenses

Jul 2, 2023, 8:00 PM

Sportsbook betting branding...

Fans walks past a sportsbook attached to the Footprint Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Gaming announced Friday it will start accepting applications for event wagering licenses.

Beginning in August, ADG will accept applications for one event wagering license reserved for Arizona tribes and two event wagering licenses reserved for Arizona sports franchises, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The application window is from August 1-15 and applicants must submit their applications within that timeframe to be considered for a license. Qualification determination will be announced to selected applicants on August 29, according to ADG.

ADG said it will publish updated application forms and guidelines on its website on July 14.

The department will also host an informational webinar on July 17 for prospective applicants. The webinar will cover key aspects of the application process, provide clarification and address queries from potential applicants.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 1-2

Five people were arrested at State Farm Stadium after a soccer match, a local restaurant caught on fire and a peek at the new Interstate 17 flex lanes.

20 hours ago

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Motorcyclist died after Saturday evening crash

A motorcyclist heading southbound on 51st Avenue died after crashing into another southbound vehicle Saturday at around 7 p.m.

20 hours ago

Sunday car shooting...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man dies after car shooting near near 19th and Northern avenues

A man died in his car near 19th and Northern avenues after being victimized by a Sunday car shooting, according to Phoenix police.

20 hours ago

Stabbing investigation in Glendale Murphy Park...

Serena O'Sullivan

Glendale police offer reward for info that could help catch Murphy Park stabber

Glendale authorities say a man stabbed a woman in the leg at Murphy Park on Friday night. They need help with the stabbing investigation.

20 hours ago

Red Devil Restaurant North Phoenix Pizza...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix fire crews battle Sunday morning kitchen fire

Firefighters responded to a call reporting black smoke billowing out of Red Devil Restaurant in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

20 hours ago

Crash on US-60 westbound and eastbound Fourth of July weekend traffic jams...

Serena O'Sullivan

US 60 reopens in both directions east of Superior and near Top-of-the-World

A crash at milepost 236 closed directions both ways on the US 60 freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Arizona Department of Gaming to open applications for event wagering licenses