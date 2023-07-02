PHOENIX — Glendale police asked for help in solving a stabbing investigation through a public request on Friday.

Officials said a man stabbed a woman around 4:25 a.m. Thursday at Murphy Park.

Authorities released footage from a security camera that shows the suspect walking near Velma Teague Library near 59th and Glendale avenues.

Police haven’t released further details on the events leading up to the aggravated assault.

“The suspect was armed with what is described as a 12” knife and confronted a female victim within the Murphy Park area,” according to an official statement.

“The male proceeded to stab the victim in the leg before fleeing the area on foot.”

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes on Thursday night.

Glendale investigators welcome any tips that can help in the investigation. Anyone in the community can call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to anonymously report information — while being eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.

This is an ongoing story.

