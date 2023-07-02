Close
Heavy rains flood Chicago roads, NASCAR ends downtown street race and names winner

Jul 2, 2023, 11:12 AM

Associated Press

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — Heavy rains flooded Chicago streets Sunday, trapping cars and forcing NASCAR officials to cancel the last half of an Xfinity Series race set to run through the city’s downtown.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for multiple counties in the Chicago area, saying up to 6 inches of rain had already fallen in suburban Cicero and Berwyn by midday.

The Illinois State Police said portions of Interstate 55 and Interstate 290 have been closed due to flooding, with at least 10 cars trapped in water on Interstate 55 near Pulaski Road, a major north-south thoroughfare in the city, WLS-TV reported. Trains were stopped in some portions of the city as well.

NASCAR officials had planned to complete the last half of an Xfinity Series race through the city’s downtown on Sunday morning after suspending action on Saturday due to lightning. They announced around midday Sunday they had decided to cancel the race due to the rain and declared Cole Custer the winner.

NASCAR had scheduled a Cup Series race to run through downtown later Sunday afternoon. The race was still expected to take place.

The start of the Chicago Cubs’ afternoon game against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field was pushed back to 4:05 p.m., WMAQ-TV reported.

