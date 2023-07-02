Close
Atlanta rapper suspected of role in fatal shooting arrested, charged with murder

Jul 2, 2023, 8:04 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s record label has been arrested and charged with murder for his suspected role in the fatal shooting of a man outside an apartment complex.

Atlanta Police on Saturday said 20-year-old Jakobe Moody, who goes by FN DaDealer, was taken into custody and charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the June 5 shooting, WSB-TV reported.

Moody was being held in Fulton County jail without bond, according to jail records. Moody’s mother told WSB she believed it was a case of mistaken identity. She said the family was hiring an attorney and planned to make a statement later this week.

Tremaine Glasper, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car at an apartment complex on June 5. Police at the time said they were looking for three suspects in the shooting.

Moody is not listed as one of the defendants in the racketeering trial for Young Thug. Jury selection in that trial is expected to resume this month.

The trial for Young Thug and 13 others is expected to last six to nine months.

Prosecutors have said Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a founder of a criminal street gang called Young Slime Life, or YSL, and that he and others have committed numerous crimes to further the gang’s interests. Defense attorneys have said YSL is simply a record label, Young Stoner Life, and that their clients did no wrong.

