Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured including 3 critically, police say

Jul 2, 2023, 12:14 AM | Updated: 2:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

