Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Atlanta police motorcycles burned in fire started by ‘incendiary devices,’ officials say

Jul 1, 2023, 10:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Police Department motorcycles were damaged in an intentional fire caused by devices set inside a training facility early Saturday, officials said.

The Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of a multi-vehicle fire around 2:20 a.m. and found multiple motorcycles on fire, WANF-TV reported.

Firefighters at the scene found “incendiary devices” used to start the fire, officials said.

The fire department was investigating but there was no immediate information about any arrests or whether the fire was classified as arson, WANF reported.

The city’s fire and rescue department and police department did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a written statement that the fire was an “outrageous and completely inexcusable” planned destruction of property that put lives and community assets in danger.

“Those are the tactics of organized criminals, not protestors, and their supporters should ask themselves if they truly want to be associated with such radical and violent people,” Kemp said. “Working with state, local, and federal law enforcement partners, we will find these criminals and bring them to justice.”

Kemp’s statement posted on social media did not offer specifics about any groups or individuals who might be the focus of an investigation.

The location of the fire Saturday on Southside Industrial Parkway was not the same as the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, WANF reported.

Opponents of the $90 million training center hope to force a referendum on the building of the contested project, which they say will lead to greater police militarization while its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and others say the center would replace inadequate training facilities and help address difficulties in hiring and retaining officers that worsened after nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice three years ago.

More than 40 people have been authorities fatally shot an environmental activist in January while clearing a camp being used by activists. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case in which city officials say officers fired in self-defense after the protester shot a trooper.

United States News

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Associated Press

A heat wave is scorching America’s southern half as 4th of July approaches

Dangerous heat kicked in Saturday across the southern U.S. as temperatures over the weekend are expected to be 100 degrees in some states.

22 hours ago

Associated Press

2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the second time in less than three weeks. The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was not formally notified but became aware on Friday of the bus dispatched from Brownsville, Texas, to L.A. […]

22 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP P...

Associated Press

Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina city ahead of July 4

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city on a blazing day ahead of the July 4 holiday. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be to kick off the […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The swanky, celebrity-studded city of West Hollywood officially has the highest minimum wage of any U.S. city after pay zoomed to $19.08 an hour Saturday. Workers in West Hollywood welcomed the increase amid rising rent, gas and food prices, although employers grumbled about growing labor costs that they say could […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Members of the ultra-Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish communities protest before a Board of Regen...

Associated Press

NYC school officials say yeshivas run by Hasidic community fail to teach students in core subjects

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen private Jewish schools run by New York City’s politically powerful Hasidic community deprived thousands of students the required secular education in English, math, science and social studies that they need to function successfully outside their religious enclaves, according to findings from an eight-year investigation by New York City school officials. […]

22 hours ago

Fire danger...

Associated Press

Forest managers urge revelers in Southwest to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some disagree

U.S. Forest Service managers in the drought-stricken Southwest are urging people to not use fireworks this Fourth of July.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Atlanta police motorcycles burned in fire started by ‘incendiary devices,’ officials say