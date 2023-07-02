Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

Jul 1, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the second time in less than three weeks.

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was not formally notified but became aware on Friday of the bus dispatched from Brownsville, Texas, to L.A. Union Station, Bass spokesperson Zach Seidl said in a statement.

“The City of Los Angeles believes in treating everyone with respect and dignity and will do so,” he said.

The bus arrived around 12:40 p.m., and the 41 asylum-seekers on board were welcomed by a collective of faith and immigrant rights groups. Eleven children were on the bus, according to a statement by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

The asylum seekers came from Cuba, Belize, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela. They received water, food, clothing and initial legal immigration assistance at St. Anthony’s Croatian Parish Center and church.

Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the group “was less stressed and less chaotic than the previous time.” He said most were picked up by family in the area and appeared to have had sandwiches and water, unlike the first time.

Los Angeles was not the final destination for six people who needed to fly to Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco and Oakland, he said.

The city received a bus carrying 42 migrants from Texas on June 14. Many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela, and they were not provided with water or food.

Bass said at the time that the city would not be swayed by “petty politicians playing with human lives.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he sent the bus to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants, extending protections to people living in the country illegally.

It was unclear if Abbott sent the latest bus. A phone message to his office was not immediately returned.

Earlier in June, the state of Florida picked up three dozen migrants in Texas and sent them by private jet to California’s capital, catching shelters and aid workers in Sacramento by surprise.

United States News

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Associated Press

A heat wave is scorching America’s southern half as 4th of July approaches

Dangerous heat kicked in Saturday across the southern U.S. as temperatures over the weekend are expected to be 100 degrees in some states.

19 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP P...

Associated Press

Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina city ahead of July 4

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city on a blazing day ahead of the July 4 holiday. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be to kick off the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The swanky, celebrity-studded city of West Hollywood officially has the highest minimum wage of any U.S. city after pay zoomed to $19.08 an hour Saturday. Workers in West Hollywood welcomed the increase amid rising rent, gas and food prices, although employers grumbled about growing labor costs that they say could […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Members of the ultra-Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish communities protest before a Board of Regen...

Associated Press

NYC school officials say yeshivas run by Hasidic community fail to teach students in core subjects

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen private Jewish schools run by New York City’s politically powerful Hasidic community deprived thousands of students the required secular education in English, math, science and social studies that they need to function successfully outside their religious enclaves, according to findings from an eight-year investigation by New York City school officials. […]

19 hours ago

Fire danger...

Associated Press

Forest managers urge revelers in Southwest to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some disagree

U.S. Forest Service managers in the drought-stricken Southwest are urging people to not use fireworks this Fourth of July.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina amusement park closes ride after discovering crack in support beam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam. According to news reports, Carowinds shut down Fury 325. The park’s website advertises the ride as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” that crosses into both North […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles