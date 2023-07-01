Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

North Carolina amusement park closes ride after discovering crack in support beam

Jul 1, 2023, 11:31 AM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam.

According to news reports, Carowinds shut down Fury 325. The park’s website advertises the ride as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” that crosses into both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Video of the ride showed the beam bending, the top of it visibly detached, as cars with passengers whirled by.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,” Carowinds officials said in a statement. “As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

Fury 325 first opened to the public in 2015 and cost approximately $30 million to build, according to news reports.

Carowinds did not say how long repairing the ride would take. The rest of the park will remain open.

United States News

Associated Press

West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The swanky, celebrity-studded city of West Hollywood officially has the highest minimum wage of any U.S. city after pay zoomed to $19.08 an hour Saturday. Workers in West Hollywood welcomed the increase amid rising rent, gas and food prices, although employers grumbled about growing labor costs that they say could […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Members of the ultra-Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish communities protest before a Board of Regen...

Associated Press

NYC school officials say yeshivas run by Hasidic community fail to teach students in core subjects

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen private Jewish schools run by New York City’s politically powerful Hasidic community deprived thousands of students the required secular education in English, math, science and social studies that they need to function successfully outside their religious enclaves, according to findings from an eight-year investigation by New York City school officials. […]

15 hours ago

Fire danger...

Associated Press

Forest managers urge revelers in Southwest to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some disagree

U.S. Forest Service managers in the drought-stricken Southwest are urging people to not use fireworks this Fourth of July.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds call off pesticide spraying near New Mexico’s Rio Chama to kill invasive grasshoppers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers have called off plans to spray pesticides near the Rio Chama in northern New Mexico as part of an effort to eradicate invasive grasshoppers. The decision announced Thursday by the Bureau of Land Management followed an outcry by environmentalists and others who worried that dispersing 670 gallons […]

15 hours ago

Glendale DJ suspected as driver in fatal hit and run...

Serena O'Sullivan

Glendale DJ suspected as driver in fatal hit-and-run accident

Glendale police arrested a local DJ they suspect of being the driver in a fatal hit and run that left a 66-year-old man dead on Thursday.

15 hours ago

Fire danger...

Associated Press

US forest managers urge revelers to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some say not so fast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Smokey Bear said it best: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” Following in the footsteps of their famous mascot, U.S. Forest Service managers in the drought-stricken Southwest are urging people to swap their fireworks this Fourth of July for glow sticks, noisemakers and cans of red, white and blue Silly String. Not […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

North Carolina amusement park closes ride after discovering crack in support beam