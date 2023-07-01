Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information

Jun 30, 2023, 10:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s auditor may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court.

State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat in statewide office, said the law advanced by Republican lawmakers is a politically motivated attack on accountability. The law could stifle Sand, who described his office as “assertive.”

“Bottom line on that is, we uncovered a record amount of waste, fraud and abuse in my first term. That’s where it came from,” Sand said in an interview with The Associated Press. “They don’t want accountability.”

But supporters of the Iowa law emphasize the changes are meant to protect Iowans’ privacy and that the risk to the auditor’s work is low.

Going forward, a state agency is not allowed to provide the state auditor’s office access to confidential information, such as medical or school records, unless it is deemed necessary to the auditor’s responsibilities. The auditor’s office, as usual, must maintain confidentiality of those records.

That could mean business as usual — as Republican lawmakers suggest — if the auditor is doing his job as outlined in generally accepted federal audit standards. Or, it could mean agencies would more often question a request and withhold information from his office.

If a dispute arises, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is empowered to appoint a tiebreaker vote to an arbitration panel, on which Sand and the agency involved each will have a representative. That gives two of the three voices on the panel, whose decision is final, to Reynolds’ administration.

The bill made its way through a Republican-dominated statehouse and passed easily without support from Democrats, who argued it has the potential to give the state’s Republican leadership more power to quiet political rivals and hide corruption.

Uneven political power in Republican-controlled state governments has given way to some more extreme examples of retribution in recent months, including the removal of a Democratic transgender lawmaker from the Montana House floor.

Iowa Republican State Senator Mike Bousselot said previous state Supreme Court rulings in cases between Sand’s office and state agencies raised questions about the role of the auditor’s office.

“Why should the Auditor have unfettered access to Iowans’ medical records, financial aid, school records and more?” Bousselot wrote in an email. “It is irrational and potentially dangerous for the Auditor to seek irrelevant information in an audit.”

“This bill gives Iowans additional privacy protections while allowing the Auditor to continue accessing information relevant to the purpose of the audit,” he added.

When the legislation surfaced, state and national auditing and accounting organizations joined with Sand to convey concerns that the law will prevent independent and complete oversight. Those concerns have since made their way to a federal agency responsible for auditing standards, according to John Geragosian, past president of the National State Auditors Association.

A spokesperson at the Government Accountability Office pointed to a March letter clarifying the federal auditing standards but offered no additional comments.

The tension in Iowa is not entirely unique. Auditors in other states have experienced pushback, even from members of their party.

In North Dakota, second-term State Auditor Josh Gallion and his fellow Republicans in the Legislature have clashed over how he publicizes critical audit findings and what fees his office has charged for local governments’ audits. This spring, lawmakers budgeted $500,000 for an audit of the auditor’s office.

Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, said Republican lawmakers were regularly “touting” his audits of the Democratic governor’s administration. Then, in 2019, Republican lawmakers pushed through a cut to his office’s budget by 10% just months after he announced a run for U.S. Congress.

“I will tell you that that is the most fascinating coincidence,” DePasquale said. “I thought it was gutter politics, to be blunt.”

In Iowa, Sand emphasized his record of avoiding partisan politics, asserting he employs senior staff from both sides of the aisle, has provided opportunities for agencies to undo errors and regularly defends the Republican administration’s actions.

“I like this job,” Sand said, but admitted the law could “end up making this office less impactful.”

“I’m hard pressed to see how it couldn’t have an impact,” Sand said, suggesting it will become easier for a state agency to reject his requests. “I think the only impact that it could have would be negative for the public and negative for this office’s ability to do its work.”

___

Associated Press reporter Jack Dura in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed.

United States News

People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City...

Associated Press

As if air travel isn’t hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend

Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week could face a new source of disruptions starting Saturday, when wireless providers are expected to power up new 5G systems near major airports. Aviation groups have warned for years that 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, especially devices using radio […]

22 hours ago

The Supreme Court is seen under a clearing sky, Friday, June 30, 2023, after case decisions were an...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court just issued its biggest rulings of the year. Here’s what you need to know.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court just finished issuing its biggest decisions of the term, decision that impacts gay rights. The decisions over the past week cap off a term that began in October in which the justices also considered big issues involving voting rights and religion. The court will next meet in the fall […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a school in the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milw...

Associated Press

Battle over Wisconsin’s top elections official could have ripple effects for 2024

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fight over whether Wisconsin’s top elections official will keep her job has potential implications for the 2024 presidential contest in a perennial battleground where statewide margins are typically razor thin. Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has been a target of conspiracy theorists who falsely claim […]

22 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown University c...

Associated Press

Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The next big fight over college admissions already has taken hold, and it centers on a different kind of minority group that gets a boost: children of alumni. In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that strikes down affirmative action in admissions, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an […]

22 hours ago

Police patrol as youths gather on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 3...

Associated Press

Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality

A police killing caught on video. Protests and rioting fueled by long-simmering tensions over law enforcement treatment of minorities. Demands for accountability. The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. spurred by the killings of George […]

22 hours ago

human smuggler gets 3 years for illegal immigration...

Serena O'Sullivan

Human smuggler from Phoenix gets 3 years of prison for driving noncitizens to US

United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced human smuggler John Edward Crenshaw to 40 months in prison for his crimes.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information