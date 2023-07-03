ARIZONA NEWS
Southbound State Route 87 lanes reopens after vehicle fire damage repair
Jul 3, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 5:17 pm
(Arizona of Transportation Department photo)
PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 87 at milepost 212 are now reopened after it was damaged Sunday night due to a vehicle fire.
Vehicle fire damage restricted traffic south of Payson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A trailer fire damaged the road surface, authorities said and ADOT worked to fix the highway stretch south of Payson.
A right-lane closure will still be required when permanent repairs are done after the holiday weekend, ADOT said.
The southbound right lane is closed on SR 87 at milepost 212 while a temporary patch needed is made to reopen the lane later Monday.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 3, 2023
ADOT is performing emergency maintenance in the area south of Payson after a trailer fire damaged the pavement.
