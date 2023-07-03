Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound State Route 87 lanes reopens after vehicle fire damage repair

Jul 3, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 5:17 pm

(Arizona of Transportation Department photo)

(Arizona of Transportation Department photo)

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 87 at milepost 212 are now reopened after it was damaged Sunday night due to a vehicle fire. 

Vehicle fire damage restricted traffic south of Payson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A trailer fire damaged the road surface, authorities said and ADOT worked to fix the highway stretch south of Payson.

A right-lane closure will still be required when permanent repairs are done after the holiday weekend, ADOT said. 

 

 

