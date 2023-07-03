Southbound State Route 87 lanes reopens after vehicle fire damage repair

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 87 at milepost 212 are now reopened after it was damaged Sunday night due to a vehicle fire.



Vehicle fire damage restricted traffic south of Payson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A trailer fire damaged the road surface, authorities said and ADOT worked to fix the highway stretch south of Payson.

A right-lane closure will still be required when permanent repairs are done after the holiday weekend, ADOT said.

The southbound right lane is closed on SR 87 at milepost 212 while a temporary patch needed is made to reopen the lane later Monday.



ADOT is performing emergency maintenance in the area south of Payson after a trailer fire damaged the pavement.



MORE: https://t.co/LAy2AFldKU pic.twitter.com/i7QEiNFlz7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 3, 2023

