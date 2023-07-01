Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Judge awards Black church $1 million after BLM banner burned by Proud Boys during protest

Jun 30, 2023, 6:08 PM | Updated: 6:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Friday awarded more than $1 million to a Black church in downtown Washington, D.C. that sued the far-right Proud Boys for tearing down and burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a 2020 protest.

Superior Court Associated Judge Neal A. Kravitz also barred the extremist group and its leaders from coming near the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church or making threats or defamatory remarks against the church or its pastor for five years.

The ruling was a default judgment issued after the defendants failed to show up in court to fight the case.

Two Black Lives Matter banners were pulled down from Metropolitan AME and another historically Black church and burned during clashes between pro-Donald Trump supporters and counterdemonstrators in December 2020.

The destruction took place after weekend rallies by thousands of people in support of Trump’s baseless claims that he won a second term, which led to dozens of arrests, several stabbings and injuries to police officers.

Metropolitan AME sued the Proud Boys and their leaders, alleging they violated D.C. and federal law by trespassing and destroying religious property in a bias-related conspiracy.

Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, of Miami, publicly acknowledged setting fire to one banner, which prosecutors said was stolen from Asbury United Methodist Church.

In July 2021, Tarrio pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor criminal charges of property destruction and attempted possession of a high-capacity magazine.

He was sentenced to more than five months in jail.

United States News

People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City...

Associated Press

As if air travel isn’t hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend

Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week could face a new source of disruptions starting Saturday, when wireless providers are expected to power up new 5G systems near major airports. Aviation groups have warned for years that 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, especially devices using radio […]

22 hours ago

The Supreme Court is seen under a clearing sky, Friday, June 30, 2023, after case decisions were an...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court just issued its biggest rulings of the year. Here’s what you need to know.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court just finished issuing its biggest decisions of the term, decision that impacts gay rights. The decisions over the past week cap off a term that began in October in which the justices also considered big issues involving voting rights and religion. The court will next meet in the fall […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a school in the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milw...

Associated Press

Battle over Wisconsin’s top elections official could have ripple effects for 2024

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fight over whether Wisconsin’s top elections official will keep her job has potential implications for the 2024 presidential contest in a perennial battleground where statewide margins are typically razor thin. Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has been a target of conspiracy theorists who falsely claim […]

22 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown University c...

Associated Press

Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The next big fight over college admissions already has taken hold, and it centers on a different kind of minority group that gets a boost: children of alumni. In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that strikes down affirmative action in admissions, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an […]

22 hours ago

Police patrol as youths gather on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 3...

Associated Press

Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality

A police killing caught on video. Protests and rioting fueled by long-simmering tensions over law enforcement treatment of minorities. Demands for accountability. The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. spurred by the killings of George […]

22 hours ago

human smuggler gets 3 years for illegal immigration...

Serena O'Sullivan

Human smuggler from Phoenix gets 3 years of prison for driving noncitizens to US

United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced human smuggler John Edward Crenshaw to 40 months in prison for his crimes.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Judge awards Black church $1 million after BLM banner burned by Proud Boys during protest