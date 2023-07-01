PHOENIX — More than 1,000 residents experienced power outages Friday evening at around 4:20 p.m.

This was around the time Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale first teamed up to fight a community fire in East Phoenix.

Around 1,059 SRP residents saw outages at the time, according to the power utility company.

The impacted area covered 35th to 48th streets, where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe firefighters are working to contain a fire.

At the same time, customers who live in the area of Thomas Road to Red Mountain Freeway also went without power.

The number of people experiencing power outages in those areas has since dropped to 299.

SRP is investigating the cause of the outage, according to its website.

The utility company estimated that power will be restored for the remaining people experiencing outages at around 1 a.m.

