NCAA adopts new gambling guidelines that include permanent bans, more lenient reinstatement policies

Jun 30, 2023, 3:17 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is updating its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering.

The new guidelines adopted this week by the Division I Legislative Committee calls for a permanent collegiate ban if any player is found to have bet on their games, influenced the outcome of those games, bets on other sports at their school or knowingly provided information to someone engaged in sports betting.

If a player places a bet on another school competing in the same sport the athlete competes in, they could be suspended for half of a season and would be required to complete an educational program on sports wagering rules before becoming eligible for reinstatement.

Previously, athletes lost an entire college season for sports gambling, though those policies were adopted prior to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that paved the way for today’s rapid expansion of legalized gambling, sports books and gaming on mobile devices.

“These new guidelines modernize penalties for college athletes at a time when sports wagering has been legalized in dozens of states and is easily accessible nationwide with online betting platforms,” Jacksonville athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert, the committee chair, said in a statement. “While sports wagering by college athletes is still a concern — particularly as we remain committed to preserving the integrity of competition in college sports — consideration of mitigating factors is appropriate as staff prescribe penalties for young people who have made mistakes in this space.”

The new penalties will apply to any gambling activities that have taken place since May 2.

Gilbert’s committee also approved a measure to make reinstatement for betting on non-college sports contingent on the total amount of money involved.

While the completion of the educational program is required for each value, it is the only stipulation if the amount is $200 or less. If the number falls between $201 and $500, a player would miss 10% of their games, 20% of a season if the amount is between $501 and $800, and 30% for anything topping $800.

The NCAA’s reinstatement staff also could consider additional penalties for amounts over $800.

