Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Gubernatorial nominee’s plans to attend rally spark Republican infighting in Kentucky

Jun 30, 2023, 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican infighting has erupted in Kentucky over gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron’s plans to attend a rally sponsored by an ex-rival who is now looking to challenge an incumbent GOP congressman next year.

That congressman, Thomas Massie, bluntly said Friday it would be a mistake for Cameron to attend the September rally to be hosted by Eric Deters in northern Kentucky — a GOP-leaning region where Democrat Andy Beshear made crucial inroads four years ago in winning the governorship. Cameron, the state’s Republican attorney general, is trying to unseat Beshear in one of the nation’s most closely watched campaigns in 2023.

Cameron’s plan to associate himself with Deters at the event “damages the AG’s credibility and jeopardizes his election,” the veteran congressman said in an emailed statement.

Cameron scored a convincing victory in the crowded May GOP gubernatorial primary, while Deters lagged far behind in fourth place. Since then, Deters has edged closer toward challenging Massie in next year’s Republican primary, having indicated he plans to announce his candidacy for the 4th District seat at the September “Freedom Fest” event at his northern Kentucky farm.

Deters — known for his allegiance to Donald Trump and sharing the ex-president’s no-holds-barred style — says he’ll do everything he can to help get Cameron elected. Deters said on social media Friday that Massie was “putting his own interests” ahead of Cameron and GOP voters, and that Massie was “jealous” about what an “incredible event” is planned. Deters says Cameron will be a “special guest” at the rally.

Cameron’s campaign said Friday it’s still finalizing his schedule but reiterated that Cameron plans to attend. The campaign didn’t respond to the backlash that has come from Massie and one of the congressman’s key allies — Republican state Rep. Savannah Maddox. The development, first reported by the Courier Journal in Louisville, underscores the challenges Cameron faces in uniting different factions within the GOP, the state’s dominant political party.

Maddox warned Friday that Cameron’s decision to attend the Deters-sponsored event has stirred an outcry among conservatives in the sprawling congressional district, which spans northern Kentucky and includes suburban areas south of Cincinnati, Ohio, that loom as a key battleground this fall.

“I find it hard to believe, and folks that I’ve spoken with find it hard to believe, that a Republican nominee for governor would attend the campaign launch event for someone who wants to try to defeat Congressman Thomas Massie,” Maddox said by phone Friday.

Maddox made her own months-long run for governor before exiting the primary campaign late last year. Deters has frequently targeted both Massie and Maddox for harsh criticism.

Massie and Maddox characterized Cameron’s plans to show up at the rally as a miscalculation.

“The polls show it’s going to be a close race this November with not a lot of room for mistakes,” Massie said. “Attendance at this rally would be a mistake and I think Cameron’s seasoned advisors know that.”

Meanwhile, Beshear’s campaign characterized the GOP infighting as a sign that Cameron “can’t even manage to bring his party together.”

As Kentucky’s chief law enforcement official, Cameron’s attendance at the event could lead to even more fallout. Deters pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges stemming from chasing his nephew in a truck at his farm after he was flipped off.

Deters says the September event is to be headlined by Trump and is to feature speeches from Trump’s adult sons and other prominent conservative figures. A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a question Friday about whether he would attend. Trump endorsed Cameron early in Kentucky’s GOP primary campaign, providing a crucial boost for Cameron in winning the nomination.

Trump has his own Trump’s good graces, winning Trump’s endorsement ahead of Kentucky’s primary.

The libertarian-minded Massie has trounced his GOP challengers in the past on his way to reelection in the Republican-dominated district. Massie is backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a leading Trump rival — in the Republican campaign for president in 2024.

United States News

A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22, 2023...

Associated Press

An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years

An inflation index that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Passengers were stuck because United Airlines canceled their flights. The CEO took a private plane

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby apologized Friday for hopping on a private plane to get out of the New York area while thousands of United passengers were stranded because the airline canceled so many flights in Newark, New Jersey. “Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge awards Black church $1 million after BLM banner burned by Proud Boys during protest

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Friday awarded more than $1 million to a Black church in downtown Washington, D.C. that sued the far-right Proud Boys for tearing down and burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a 2020 protest. Superior Court Associated Judge Neal A. Kravitz also barred the extremist group and its leaders […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Yellen addresses Essence Festival crowd, discusses economy, efforts to enfold minority communities

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday touted the Biden administration’s efforts to build a “fairer economy.” “I strongly believe that our racial equity work is not just the morally right thing to do. It’s in the best economic interests of our entire country,” Yellen told a crowd gathered for the […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Gree...

Associated Press

Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, including the state’s version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people. The effort by Republicans to enact the legislation into Louisiana […]

19 hours ago

Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Meteorologists ...

Associated Press

Heat waves like the one that’s killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring

Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Gubernatorial nominee’s plans to attend rally spark Republican infighting in Kentucky