Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled for potential hepatitis A risk

Jul 4, 2023, 9:15 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Smoothies may be a go-to summer treat, but certain ingredients can turn a cooling drink into a feverish infection.

Two weeks ago, Willamette Valley Fruit Co recalled packages of frozen fruit with Mexico-grown strawberries, according to the Arizona Department of Health (ADH).

Company leaders believe the packages could be contaminated with hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease that can make people ill anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

They didn’t release any information explaining how the hepatitis A risk could have occurred, but they say the Great Value Sliced Strawberries were distributed to select Walmart stores in Arizona from Jan. 24 to June 8.

RELATED STORIES

Find out if your fruits put you at a hepatitis A risk

The company also sold Radar Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona from Oct. 3 to June 8. As far as authorities are aware, no one has gotten sick due to the potential contamination.

The official recall page doesn’t mention Target, but an ADH Twitter post said products from Target could also put consumers at risk.

Consumers with the compromised packages should discard the product immediately — or return their fruits to the store for a refund, officials say.

Those who may have purchased frozen strawberries can check the ADH’s website to see if their product numbers match the recalled packages.

Health officials say you don’t have to worry if your product has a different lot code or purchase date than what’s on the site. But if you see a match, get rid of the product as soon as possible — whether by trash or refund.

...

Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled for potential hepatitis A risk