Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tuskegee Airman Raymond Cassagnol dies at 102

Jun 30, 2023, 1:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Raymond Cassagnol, a Haitian pilot and a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the famed group of Black military aviators during World War II, has died. He was 102.

Cassagnol died June 24 at his home in Florida, according his daughter, Dominique Cassagnol Ballacchino.

Cassagnol was one of three Haitian servicemen initially selected to join an experimental program in Tuskegee, Alabama, for Black soldiers seeking to train as pilots after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit Black Americans.

The Haitian serviceman wrote in his memoir that he was shocked by the prejudice he encountered in the American South and opted to stay close to the training field.

“During that time, color prejudice was in full swing, and even the church did not escape segregation: Whites in the front, blacks in the back. Nevertheless, the choir members were blacks, and the soprano was applauded at the end of Mass. This is why I was careful not to frequent places where I could be humiliated,” he wrote in “Memoires d’un Revolutionnaire.”

Cassagnol graduated from the Tuskegee program and received his pilot wings on July 28, 1943. He returned to Haiti and flew missions for his country, patrolling for submarines.

A revolutionary who opposed the brutal Duvalier dictatorship, Cassagnol later immigrated to the United States in 1960s to keep his family safe.

“I fought all the dictators,” he told the Orlando-Sentinel in 2000 of his service during and after World War II.

Ballacchino said her father was courageous and dedicated to his family and the cause of Haiti.

“He never gave up. He never gave up. He was always a fighter,” Ballacchino said.

More than 900 men trained at Tuskegee from 1940 to 1946. The Tuskegee Airmen have been the subject of books, movies and documentaries highlighting their courage in the air and the discrimination they faced in the United States while fighting for freedom abroad.

United States News

Air Force Master Sgt. and chef Opal Poullard, left, and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. and chef Dustin L...

Associated Press

Jill Biden hosts military chefs crowned ‘Chopped’ champs for guest stint in White House Navy Mess

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force chef and a Marine Corps chef, both crowned “Chopped” champions during Jill Biden ‘s appearance on a military-themed episode of the Food Network show, spent Friday whipping up lemon-herb scallops and osso buco in the White House Navy Mess. Air Force chef Opal Poullard, 37, and Marine Corps chef […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment. Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A dunes sagebrush lizard crawls on May 1, 2015. U.S. wildlife managers on Friday, June 30, 2...

Associated Press

Rare lizard found in major US oil patch proposed as endangered species

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers on Friday proposed federal protections for a rare lizard found only in parts of one of the world’s most lucrative oil and natural gas basins. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the dunes sagebrush lizard should be listed as an endangered species due to the ongoing threats […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

First smoke, now aphids. New Yorkers deal with their latest natural invasion

NEW YORK (AP) — By the time Martin DuPain got back home from a short walk Thursday afternoon, he was covered with a smattering of tiny flying critters. They were in his hair, on his shirt and in his nose. When he sneezed, the bugs came flying out. As if the smoke and haze sweeping […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Recovering Titan with the Odysseus underwater robot was complex, dangerous, emotional

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — When Edward Cassano and his colleagues arrived in the remote stretch of ocean where the Titan submersible had gone missing, they quickly learned that they would have to do what other deep-sea experts had already tried unsuccessfully: to find the lost sub in some of the most forbidding depths of the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related ...

Associated Press

Supreme Court lets stand ruling that protects people with gender dysphoria under disability law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a win for transgender rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to review a first-of-its-kind ruling from a federal appeals court that found people with gender dysphoria are entitled to the protections of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Advocates praised the decision to leave a ruling from the 4th […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Tuskegee Airman Raymond Cassagnol dies at 102