Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall discusses rise, experiences

Jul 5, 2023, 10:00 AM

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — On this edition of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with president and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall.

I have admired Derrick for many years. How does a young guy who struggled to get a job in Major League Baseball become the president of a major league franchise?

We discuss the impact that the organization has in the community.

He tells us his memories of great first pitches, including Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot in the line of duty.

RELATED STORIES

We discuss his opinions on the rule changes that are speeding up the game and what he learned from hosting the World Baseball Classic.

Derrick talks about his commitment to giving and who influenced him to be an intentional giver.

We discuss what it’s like to be a Thunderbird and be a part of one of the most recognizable sporting events in the world The WM Phoenix Open.

I really enjoyed my time with Derrick and I hope you enjoy it too.

You can find it at KTAR.com, our app or wherever you find the podcasts that you listen to.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of Gilbert Fire and Rescue response. Extinguished Fourth of July fireworks ignited an ov...

KTAR.com

Fire ignited by spent Fourth of July fireworks destroys Gilbert house

Spent Fourth of July fireworks ignited an overnight fire that destroyed a Gilbert house, authorities said Wednesday morning.

11 hours ago

(Inciweb Photo)...

KTAR.com

Stockton Hill Fire in northeast Arizona forcing evacuations

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman forced evacuations late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

11 hours ago

File photo of an Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. A suspect was killed in a shoo...

KTAR.com

Suspect killed in shooting with state troopers after high-speed chase in Phoenix

A suspect was killed in a shooting involving state troopers Tuesday after he pulled out a gun following a high-speed chase in Phoenix, authorities said.

11 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation highway camera)...

Wills Rice

New I-17 drainage system in place at underpasses in north Phoenix

A new I-17 drainage system designed to reduce flooding in the underpasses between Peoria Avenue and Greenway Road is ready to operate.

11 hours ago

NOGALES, AZ - JULY 22: The U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen at sunset in Nogales, Arizona. (Photo ...

Wills Rice

3 Arizona men in drug trafficking organization plead guilty to narcotics charges

Three Arizona men of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to importing and distributing narcotics.

11 hours ago

A Gilbert homebuilder was the winning bidder in a state land auction on June 28 at the Arizona Stat...

KTAR.com

Gilbert builder wins state land auction with plans to build more than 400 homes

Blandford Homes was the successful bidder Wednesday for 115 acres in an Arizona State Land Department auction.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Amazing Arizonans: D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall discusses rise, experiences