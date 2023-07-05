PHOENIX — On this edition of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with president and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall.

I have admired Derrick for many years. How does a young guy who struggled to get a job in Major League Baseball become the president of a major league franchise?

We discuss the impact that the organization has in the community.

He tells us his memories of great first pitches, including Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot in the line of duty.

We discuss his opinions on the rule changes that are speeding up the game and what he learned from hosting the World Baseball Classic.

Derrick talks about his commitment to giving and who influenced him to be an intentional giver.

We discuss what it’s like to be a Thunderbird and be a part of one of the most recognizable sporting events in the world The WM Phoenix Open.

I really enjoyed my time with Derrick and I hope you enjoy it too.

