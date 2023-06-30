Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million

Jun 30, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday.

The payout to Abby Grossberg will settle all litigation that she brought against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and her former co-workers, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

The settlement was revealed with the filing of a “Notice of Voluntary Dismissal” in a lawsuit she had filed this year in Manhattan federal court.

Although the notice did not reference the terms of the settlement, Grossberg’s attorney, Parisis G. Filippatos, said in an interview that his client will receive $12 million.

In a statement, Fox News said: “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

The lawsuit claimed that Fox’s legal team “coerced, intimidated, and misinformed” Grossberg during preparations for her testimony in a legal battle between the network and Dominion, an elections technology company.

She maintained in the lawsuit that she had received “damaging and woefully inferior and inadequate legal representation” compared to male counterparts at Fox News and that the experience had resulted in “irretrievable reputational and emotional harm.”

In April, network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election. The settlement was reached shortly before Carlson was expected to be called to testify.

Less than a week later, on April 24, Carlson, the network’s most popular personality, was fired.

In her lawsuit, Grossberg had asserted that Carlson’s show had a cruel and misogynistic workplace, and that she had been pressured to give misleading testimony in the Dominion case.

United States News

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related ...

Associated Press

Supreme Court lets stand ruling that protects people with gender dysphoria under disability law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a win for transgender rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to review a first-of-its-kind ruling from a federal appeals court that found people with gender dysphoria are entitled to the protections of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Advocates praised the decision to leave a ruling from the 4th […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Louisiana officer convicted in recorded beating, kicking of non-violent loitering suspect in 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former police officer in Louisiana has been convicted on federal charges for using what prosecutors said was potentially deadly force against a non-violent suspect in August 2019. Former Shreveport officer Dylan Hudson was convicted Thursday on a charge of depriving a man of his rights by using force during an […]

13 hours ago

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is f...

Associated Press

Deputy’s acquittal in Parkland school massacre case shows holes in the law, attorneys say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida prosecutors charged former Deputy Scot Peterson for his alleged inaction during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, they faced a major hurdle: no law precisely fit. So it was not a surprise to legal observers that 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Without an on-point statute to […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Prison nurse sentenced to 6 years for smuggling drugs into Miami federal detention center

MIAMI (AP) — A former prison nurse has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for smuggling drugs and other contraband into a federal detention center in Miami. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to receive bribes and introduce […]

13 hours ago

Naomi Reupena-Tuaiao uses an umbrella to protect against intermittent rain Thursday, June 29, 2023,...

Associated Press

Alaska’s slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is off to the slowest start of a wildfire season in three decades — an immense relief one year after fires scorched nearly enough land to cover Connecticut and even threatened remote Alaska Native communities on the tundra. Thanks to a cool, wet summer, wildfires so far this year have […]

13 hours ago

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 20...

Associated Press

Supreme Court ruling brings bitterness for borrowers counting on student loan forgiveness

Whitney Jean Alim, a 27-year-old educator in Chicago, dreamed of buying a house sooner with the room in her budget from President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan. It would have cut in half the $40,000 she owes on loans taken out for college and a master’s degree. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million