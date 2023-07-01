Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

National report shows construction costs are finally leveling off in Phoenix metro

Jul 1, 2023, 7:15 AM

A report from global construction advisory, cost and project management firm Rider Levett Bucknall ...

A report from global construction advisory, cost and project management firm Rider Levett Bucknall found that it was 7.58% more expensive to build year-over-year in the Phoenix metro. (Sturti Photo)

(Sturti Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Although construction costs have spiked in the Phoenix metro in the past three years fueled by supply chain issues and other factors, it appears those prices are finally leveling off, according to a national report.

The study, from global construction advisory, cost and project management firm Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) found that it was 7.58% more expensive to build in the Phoenix metro in April 2023 compared to a year earlier.

That figure ranks fifth among 12 major U.S. metro areas. Only Boston, Portland, Seattle and Chicago reported higher year-over-year increases on Rider Levett’s comparative cost index from April 2022 to April 2023.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, however, Phoenix saw its comparative cost index fall each quarter from last summer. From January to April, Phoenix saw the comparative cost index fall from 1.6% to 1.36%, which is below the national average increase of 1.56%.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Girl reading a book to a dog. (Arizona Humane Society)...

Brandon Gray

Give ‘Paw-sitive’ vibes by reading to pets Fourth of July at the Arizona Humane Society

The Arizona Humane Society is hosting an event where attendees can read to its shelter pets on the Fourth of July.

7 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving in north Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued on Friday night for a 69-year-old man who was last seen driving in the area of 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

1 day ago

human smuggler gets 3 years for illegal immigration...

Serena O'Sullivan

Human smuggler from Phoenix gets 3 years of prison for driving noncitizens to US

United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced human smuggler John Edward Crenshaw to 40 months in prison for his crimes.

1 day ago

northern Arizona police to get $1.5 million in funding...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Hobbs grants $1.5 million to police departments in Northern Arizona

Border-related crimes impact the whole state. That's why Gov. Hobbs spent $1.5 million to help northern Arizona police protect their cities.

1 day ago

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Event 10 year anniversary...

Serena O'Sullivan

Prescott remembrance event commemorates 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy

Prescott honored 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, firefighters who lost their lives 10 years ago in the Yarnell Hill fire tragedy, on Friday.

1 day ago

State Farm Stadium Gold Cup soccer arrests 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police arrest five people after State Farm Stadium brawl on Thursday

Two people were arrested for a State Farm Stadium brawl after Thursday's soccer matches between Qatar and Honduras plus Mexico and Haiti.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

National report shows construction costs are finally leveling off in Phoenix metro