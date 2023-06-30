Close
Ex-Louisiana officer convicted in recorded beating, kicking of non-violent loitering suspect in 2019

Jun 30, 2023, 12:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former police officer in Louisiana has been convicted on federal charges for using what prosecutors said was potentially deadly force against a non-violent suspect in August 2019.

Former Shreveport officer Dylan Hudson was convicted Thursday on a charge of depriving a man of his rights by using force during an arrest. KTBS-TV reports it was the second trial for Hudson, following a December trial in which the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict.

Federal prosecutors said Hudson was among officers responding to a loitering complaint.

“The conduct described during the trial and played for the jury on video from police dashboard cameras included several applications of potentially deadly force,” the U.S. Justice Department said in a Friday news release. “The defendant struck the suspect in the head with a loaded pistol, tased him at the base of the skull, and kicked him in the face.”

Hudson is to be sentenced in October. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

