PHOENIX — A man died Thursday night after getting hit by an SUV in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Jefferson Street and 11th Avenue around 9 p.m. and found a man with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Responders from the fire department arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was not provided.

A witness told detectives the man was standing in the roadway, outside of any marked crosswalks, when he was struck by an SUV heading east on Jefferson Street.

The man driving the SUV remained at the scene and provided a statement. Police said he didn’t show signs of impairment.

No other details were made available.

