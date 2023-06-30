Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era Mississippi bans blocking some felons from voting

Jun 30, 2023, 11:27 AM

FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression during ...

FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression during a Poor People's Campaign assembly in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, April 19, 2021. The demonstrator was among speakers who called for Mississippi to simplify the way it restores voting rights to people convicted of some felonies. On Friday, June 30, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not consider a case challenging Mississippi's practice of removing voting rights from people convicted of some crimes. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not stop Mississippi from removing voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies — a practice that originated in the Jim Crow era with the intent of stopping Black men from influencing elections.

The court declined to reconsider a 2022 decision by the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said Mississippi had remedied the discriminatory intent of the original provisions in the state constitution by altering the list of disenfranchising crimes.

In a dissent Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that the authors of the Mississippi Constitution in 1890 made clear that they intended to exclude Black people by removing voting rights for felony convictions in crimes they thought Black people were more likely to commit, including forgery, arson and bigamy.

The list of disenfranchising crimes was “adopted for an illicit discriminatory purpose,” Brown Jackson wrote in the dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Mississippi’s felony disenfranchisement provisions 125 years ago, and “this Court blinks again today,” Brown Jackson wrote.

“Constitutional wrongs do not right themselves,” she wrote. “With its failure to take action, the Court has missed yet another opportunity to learn from its mistakes.”

In 1950, Mississippi dropped burglary from the list of disenfranchising crimes. Murder and rape were added to the list in 1968. Attorneys representing the state argued that those changes “cured any discriminatory taint on the original provision,” and the appeals court agreed.

The Mississippi attorney general issued an opinion in 2009 that expanded the list to 22 crimes, including timber larceny, carjacking, felony-level shoplifting and felony-level bad check writing.

Attorneys from the Mississippi Center for Justice filed a lawsuit in 2017 to challenge the disenfranchising provisions, arguing that authors of the state’s constitution showed racist intent when they chose which felonies would cause people to lose their voting rights. The lawsuit did not challenge the disenfranchisement for conviction of murder or rape.

To regain voting rights in Mississippi now, a person convicted of a disenfranchising crime must receive a governor’s pardon or must win permission from two-thirds of the state House and Senate. Legislators in recent years have restored voting rights for only a few people.

United States News

Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, is sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly b...

Associated Press

New California Assembly speaker pledges to tackle state’s biggest issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Assemblymember Robert Rivas was sworn in Friday as the next speaker of California’s state Assembly, becoming the first lawmaker from a rural district to hold the powerful office in the state’s modern history. Rivas, a 43-year-old Democrat representing the agricultural Central Coast area, replaces former a monthslong power struggle last year. […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks on Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Ok...

Associated Press

No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A sheriff in southeast Oklahoma who was among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people won’t face criminal charges or be removed from office, the state’s top prosecutor said Friday. In a letter to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Tuskegee Airman Raymond Cassagnol dies at 102

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Raymond Cassagnol, a Haitian pilot and a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the famed group of Black military aviators during World War II, has died. He was 102. Cassagnol died June 24 at his home in Florida, according his daughter, Dominique Cassagnol Ballacchino. Cassagnol was one of three Haitian servicemen initially […]

15 hours ago

Air Force Master Sgt. and chef Opal Poullard, left, and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. and chef Dustin L...

Associated Press

Jill Biden hosts military chefs crowned ‘Chopped’ champs for guest stint in White House Navy Mess

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force chef and a Marine Corps chef, both crowned “Chopped” champions during Jill Biden ‘s appearance on a military-themed episode of the Food Network show, spent Friday whipping up lemon-herb scallops and osso buco in the White House Navy Mess. Air Force chef Opal Poullard, 37, and Marine Corps chef […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment. Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A dunes sagebrush lizard crawls on May 1, 2015. U.S. wildlife managers on Friday, June 30, 2...

Associated Press

Rare lizard found in major US oil patch proposed as endangered species

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers on Friday proposed federal protections for a rare lizard found only in parts of one of the world’s most lucrative oil and natural gas basins. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the dunes sagebrush lizard should be listed as an endangered species due to the ongoing threats […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era Mississippi bans blocking some felons from voting