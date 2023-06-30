Close
A bobcat attacks a camper sleeping in a hammock at a Connecticut state park

Jun 30, 2023, 10:24 AM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bobcat attacked a camper sleeping in a hammock at a Connecticut state park Friday, state environmental officials said.

The man was among several adults leading a group of youth campers on an outing to Selden Neck State Park, an island in the Connecticut river in Lyme, according to a release from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The man was sleeping early Friday morning when the bobcat attacked him, the DEEP said. He and two other adult leaders were able to subdue the animal and kill it, officials said. The department did not say how that was accomplished.

None of the children on the trip came into contact with the animal, the agency said.

“Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Deputy Commissioner Michael Williams said in a statement.

All three men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of various injuries inflicted by the cat during the encounter, officials said. Their conditions were not released.

Spokesman Paul Copleman said the department was still gathering information Friday afternoon.

The remaining campers were evacuated from the island, officials said.

The bobcat’s remains were sent to the State Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing.

