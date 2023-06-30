Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix residents to see higher water rates phased in over 18 months

Jun 30, 2023, 6:58 AM

The Phoenix City Council has voted to raise water rates in the city starting in October with three ...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council has voted to raise water rates in the city starting in October with three separate increases over an 18-month span.

The initial rate increase will be 6.5% in October, then another 6.5% in March 2024, followed by a 13% increase in March 2025.

A 6.5% percent rate hike translates to about $2 a month for the average user.

Phoenix now is also trying to conserve water by limiting the amount businesses and people living in the city can use.

RELATED STORIES

The water-allowance level for each customer currently is about 7,500 gallons a month during the summer. That will drop to 6,000 gallons a month in the summer of 2024.

Anyone who goes over that amount will have to pay an additional $4 a month to their water bill starting in October.

There will also be increases in wastewater service rates.

The water shortage on the Colorado River has forced cities in the Phoenix area to adopt drought-contingency plans that force them to carefully manage their water use.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Danny G. Tiner, a trucker who allegedly was watching TikTok before a fiery crash that killed five p...

KTAR.com

Trucker arrested in Phoenix-area freeway crash that killed 5, was allegedly using TikTok

A trucker who allegedly was using TikTok before a fiery crash that killed five people on a metro Phoenix freeway earlier this year was arrested Thursday.

10 hours ago

The 19 firefighters, of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew, died battling the fast-moving wildfire ...

Jim Cross

Here’s how fighting fires in Arizona has changed since Yarnell Hill tragedy 10 years ago

Many changes have been made to improve firefighter safety since the Yarnell Hill Fire 10 years ago, but it will always be a dangerous job.

10 hours ago

(Phoenix Police photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Age-progression illustration released of missing Phoenix teen Marriah Hardy

Phoenix teen Marriah Hardy has been missing since 2020. Authorities released updated images to help the search for her.

10 hours ago

(ADOT Flickr Photo)...

KTAR.com

No weekend closures scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways ahead of Fourth of July

Metro Phoenix drivers won't have to worry about freeway closures this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

10 hours ago

(Getty Images Photo, left, Downtown Phoenix Farmer's Market Photo, right)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 30-July 2

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets or a sporting event.

10 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser and crime scene tape. A pedestrian was killed early Monday, ...

KTAR.com

Police investigating human remains found inside bag in Phoenix alley

Phoenix police are investigating dismembered human remains found inside a bag near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Phoenix residents to see higher water rates phased in over 18 months